Fuel quota of Islamabad police slashed

ISLAMABAD: The fuel quota of Islamabad police have been decreased following the decisions taken by the federal government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Islamabad Police inspector general Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has released SOPs regarding the decrease in the fuel quota of the police officers.

According to the SOPs, the police officers of the DIG ranks can use 250 litre per month, while AIG, and SSP rank officers would be entitled to use 200 litre of fuel monthly.

Furthermore, ASP and DSP rank officers can avail 175 litres of fuel monthly, while cops riding motorcycles can avail 65 litres of fuel monthly.

The SOPs released by the IG Islamabad police said that the approval of fuel and oil would be given by the respective DIG headquarters.

Earlier, Punjab cabinet decided that all ministers will buy fuel themselves for their cars, Punjab government spokesperson said.

Provincial government’s spokesperson Attaullah Tarar said that all ministers will spend from their pockets for petrol of their cars. “The government has cancelled fuel quota of government officials,” he further said.

