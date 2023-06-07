Ahsan Khan blessed with a baby girl

A-list actor Ahsan Khan and his wife Fatima, have been blessed with their fourth child, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Fraud’ star and his wife, as the two welcomed their fourth child, and second daughter on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

His publicist, Faisal Kapadia broke the news on social media last night, congratulating the family on the latest addition. He posted a picture of the actor holding his newborn girl, whose face was covered with a red heart sticker, with the caption, “Welcoming my niece to the world and a big congrats to @khanahsanofficial and his lovely wife Fatima.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Faisal Kapadia (@faiskap)

“May she have the kindness and morals you both have and a long happy and fulfilled life,” Kapadia added, followed by a ‘Congratulations’ hashtag.

While there was no mention of the baby girl’s name in his post, a report from a local tabloid suggests that Khan and his wife have named their daughter Umme Abeeha.

Thousands of the actor’s fans congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child on social media.

Actor Naveed Raza blessed with a baby boy

It is pertinent to mention that Ahsan Khan and Fatima are now parents to four children, two sons and two daughters.