Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gets vaccinated with Minal Khan for support

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram finally got the COVID jab on Wednesday but not without his lady love, Minal Khan, present for support.

Posting pictures of himself getting the Pfizer vaccine dose, Ahsan also made sure to deliver a regular dose of his and Minal’s infamous online PDA, clinging to her for support as he got injected.

“Basically I’m a little scared of injections. Sooooo here I am getting vaccinated while Minal is trying to keep my mind distracted,” Ahsan shared, explaining the presence of his fiance, who is seen holding his hand and scrolling through her phone in an effort to divert his attention from the prick.

In one of the pictures, Ahsan is seen smiling into Minal’s arm as a frontline worker injects his arm. In another, the two are seen gazing into each other’s eyes as Ahsan gets his blood pressure checked… as one does, or not.

The couple has gained notoriety for their very public displays of affection on Instagram, especially since they got engaged last month, which seen to bother quite a lot of their followers. However, the two continue to live their best life, and document it as they go!

Just a few days ago, the duo hit the road as Karachi welcomed the monsoon season on Monday, sharing pictures and videos from their rainy outing and subsequent dinner date.