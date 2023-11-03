Ahsan Mohsin Ikram thanks Minal Khan for ‘best gift’

Actor and new dad Ahsan Mohsin Ikram is thankful to his wife, actor Minal Khan for giving him the ‘best gift’ ever.

Taking to his Instagram handle in the early hours of Friday, Ahsan Mohsin shared the very first picture with his newborn baby boy, displaying his overwhelming emotions on the birth of his first child, along with a warm note.

He wrote, “By the grace of Allah I have been blessed to have you in my life my son, I have waited and waited so long for the right time to have you in my life – you’re going to be the star in my life .. Muhammad Hasan Ikram.”

“My life is yours now .. every second i am alive I will always be with you .. behind you I always have your back. I will be less of a father and more like your best friend , daddy loves you more than anything in this world. Daddy will always be there for you no matter what , I love you so so so much. You’ve completed my life,” Ikram added.

Further tagging his wife in the post, he noted, “Thankyou @minalkhan.official for giving me the best gift you could ever give me. I am indebted to you for life. I love you more everyday and I am forever yours more every single day.”

Thousands of the couple’s fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the new parents and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, the doting parents announced in a joint post on their respective Instagram handles. “On November 1st, at 10:48 AM, we joyfully welcomed our beloved son shine, Muhammad Hasan Ikram into the world,” they shared.

The couple tied the knot in September 2021.

