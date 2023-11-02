Proud khala: Aiman Khan shares first pictures of Minal Khan’s baby boy

A-list actor Aiman Khan is a proud khala (aunt) as she shared the first pictures with the newborn baby boy of her twin sister Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Excited khala Aiman Khan came to meet her newborn nephew Muhammad Hasan Ikram in the hospital, carrying a huge bunch of balloons, with her daughter Amal Muneeb.

The ‘Bay Dardi’ actor shared a couple of pictures from their first meeting on her Instagram handle, as she joyfully held her nephew in her arm and flashed a big smile. Sharing the candid clicks from the hospital visit, Khan wrote, “Allah is so kind ❤️ He blessed us with the most beautiful baby boy ever ❤️ Allah humma barik ❤️”

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the post and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post. The new mom also commented, “MashaAllah my happy boy with pretty girls ❤️”

It is pertinent to mention here that the celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Wednesday, the doting mom announced on her Instagram handle. “On November 1st, at 10:48 AM, we joyfully welcomed our beloved son shine, Muhammad Hasan Ikram into the world,” she shared.

Aiman also shared the same announcement card on her account, with the caption, “Alhamdulillah ❤️”

Meanwhile, Aiman and her actor husband Muneeb Butt were also blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb in August this year. They are proud parents to an elder daughter, Amal as well.

