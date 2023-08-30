31.9 C
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt share a glimpse of their baby girl: See pics

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt shared a glimpse of their newborn baby girl in the birthday pictures of their elder daughter.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, former actor and doting mother Aiman Khan penned a heartfelt wish for her firstborn daughter along with a couple of photos, probably from Amal’s birthday lunch, which also featured their newborn girl Miral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

“Happy birthday to my first born, my best friend, my life Amal,” she wrote in the caption of the two picture gallery with a red heart.

The candid click of the family time was also re-posted by Butt on his feed, with the caption, “Birthday girl Amal.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Thousands of social users liked the post within hours and extended heartfelt birthday wishes for the toddler.

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018 and the duo became parents to their first daughter Amal Muneeb in the following year.

The star couple was blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb earlier this month, as confirmed by Khan’s twin sister Minal on social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

