Two hearts becoming three: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram expecting their first child

Pakistan’s celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are set to welcome their first child together.

Days after her twin sister Aiman Khan welcomed her second daughter, Miral, with actor husband Muneeb Butt, Minal Khan confirmed her first pregnancy with husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram.

Taking to her Instagram account with a black and white two-picture gallery from her maternity shoot, with a fully grown baby bump, the mommy-to-be wrote, “Two hearts becoming three – the countdown to our little miracle has begun.”

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple and their family via the comments section of the post.

Speaking about this new journey to a local publication, Khan confirmed that she is not closing doors to her acting career, however, her priorities will shift after the baby.

About embracing motherhood, the ‘Ishq Hai’ actor reflected that it has changed her perspective towards life. “The realisation that I’ll be responsible for another life has made me prioritise my decisions with my baby’s well-being at the forefront,” she said.

“This is a period I’ll always cherish in my heart.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Minal Khan tied the knot with her co-star Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in September 2021.

Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt welcome a baby girl