Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt welcome a baby girl

Showbiz couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl.

Congratulations are in order for one of the most loved celebrity couples of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, who were blessed with their second daughter in the early hours of Monday, Khan’s twin sister Minal announced on social media.

With the “It’s a girl,” announcement post, the overjoyed khala (aunt) turned to social media this afternoon to share the good news with their millions of fans and fellows. “At 3:04 AM on August 7th, Amal’s family welcomed a new member, baby girl Miral Muneeb, filling their hearts with joy and love,” read the text on the card.

Sharing the post, the ‘Jalan’ actor added, “Naal khala loves you so much MIRAL,” with a hands heart emoji.

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child and the family via the comments section of the post.

Showbiz A-listers, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018. The duo became parents to their first daughter Amal Muneeb in the following year.

