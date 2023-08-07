28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sami Khan blessed with a baby boy

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

A-list actor Sami Khan and his wife Shanzay, have been blessed with their second child, a baby boy.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Congratulations are in order for the ‘Pyar Deewangi Hai’ star and his wife, as the two welcomed their second child earlier this week, Khan announced via Instagram stories on Sunday.

Taking to his social media handles, Khan posted a monochromatic picture of a baby’s feet with the joyous announcement on the stories. “MashaAllah, Alhamdulilah, thrilled to announce the arrival of our little twinkling star,” he wrote.sami khan baby boy Moreover, the actor also mentioned that his son was born on August 2 and the proud parents have named him Shahmir Khan. He concluded the announcement post by requesting his followers to remember the family in prayers.

Thousands of the actor’s fans and entertainment fraternity congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the child via the comments sections of the posts on entertainment pages.

It is pertinent to mention that Sami Khan married his wife Shanzay Khan in 2009, and the couple is now parents to two kids, an elder daughter Mahnoor, 7, and a son.

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan, wife Upasana become parents to a baby girl

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.