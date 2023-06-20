‘RRR’ star Ram Charan becomes father to a baby girl

South Indian superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday morning.

As per the reports from Indian entertainment news outlets, the ‘RRR’ star and his wife welcomed their little bundle of joy at Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad, India, in the early hours of Tuesday. The now-parents were spotted at the hospital yesterday evening.

The joyous news was confirmed by the hospital in a morning bulletin today. “Miss Upasana Kamineni and Ram Charan Konidela had a baby girl on 20th June 2023, at Apollo Hospital Jubilee Hills Hyderabad. The baby and mother are doing well,” read the bulletin.

Moreover, megastar Chiranjeevi and his wife were spotted at the hospital earlier today to welcome the newest addition to the family.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple announced in December last year that they are expecting their first child together. “With the blessings of Shri Hanuman Ji, we are delighted to share that Upasana & Ram Charan are expecting their first child. With love & gratitude Surekha & Chiranjeevi Konideli, Shobana & Anil Kamineni,” read their post on social media.

Since then, the couple had multiple baby showers across the countries and even travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and their babymoon.

Meanwhile, the two marked their 11 years of togetherness earlier this week.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently filming for S. Shankar’s political thriller ‘Game Changer’ with Kiara Advani.

