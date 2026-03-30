AI ultrasound pregnancy tool gets US approval

Butterfly Network said on Monday it received U.S. regulatory clearance for an artificial intelligence-powered ultrasound tool that can ​estimate gestational age, a move the company said ‌could expand access to maternal care in underserved areas.

Unlike traditional ultrasound machines that rely on expensive piezoelectric crystals, Butterfly’s device uses a ​single silicon chip for whole-body imaging. The AI tool ​delivers an estimate in under two minutes without ⁠requiring users to capture or interpret images or perform fetal ​biometric measurements, the company said.

The model was trained on more ​than 21 million ultrasound images from diverse patient populations and clinical settings, and is designed to provide consistent results for pregnancies between 16 ​and 37 weeks.

The clearance comes as the U.S. Food ​and Drug Administration encourages the use of artificial intelligence in medical devices. ‌The ⁠FDA says on its website that AI and machine learning have the potential to improve healthcare by generating new insights from data produced during care delivery.

Butterfly said the tool ​is integrated into ​its app ⁠and is intended to help clinicians make faster decisions in emergency departments, rural clinics and ​other low-resource settings.

The company said gaps in ​access to ⁠prenatal imaging remain significant, noting that many rural U.S. counties lack hospital obstetric services.

Butterfly also said the tool has already ⁠been ​deployed in Malawi and Uganda, and ​that it plans to expand its use in the U.S. and other international ​markets.