AIG Karachi expresses suspicion of target killing in lawyer’s murder case

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas has expressed suspicion of target killing in the lawyer’s murder incident in Gulistan-e-Johar area, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

AIG Karachi Imran Yaqoob Minhas, while talking to journalists at Jinnah Hospital, said that it was apparently a target killing incident, however, facts will be revealed after a thorough investigation.

He said that it was an apparent target killing but not a street crime incident. He added that the attackers had fully tried to kill the target.

“An investigation committee has been constituted after holding consultation with the lawyers. I will personally monitor the investigation process too.”

According to the initial investigation report, the glass window of the driver’s seat was opened at the time of the attack which enabled the attackers to easily achieve their target.

The investigation officials stated in their report that Irfan Mehar’s teeth were broken after being shot from a close range, whereas, some pieces of his teeth were recovered from inside his vehicle.

They said that the lawyer had apparently gotten shocked and he did not run away from the scene. Police shifted Mehar’s car to the police station.

Earlier in the day, a lawyer was killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13 area.

Rescue sources said that Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer has reportedly died on the spot.

The slain lawyer was the secretary of the Sindh Bar Council, whereas, ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage showed the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road. The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Sindh High Court Bar Association president Haider Imam Rizvi condemned the killing of Irfan Mehar and said that the gruesome murder of the lawyer exhibited the rule of lawlessness in the metropolis. He demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the lawyer’s killing in Karachi. He issued orders to immediately arrest the murderers of Irfan Mehar besides taking strict steps to curb street crimes.

