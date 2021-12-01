Lawyer killed in gun attack on car in Karachi

KARACHI: A lawyer was killed by unidentified assailants in a gun attack on his vehicle in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar area on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

In a suspicious target killing incident, a lawyer named Advocate Irfan Mehar was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 13 on Wednesday morning.

Rescue sources said that Irfan Mehar was driving his vehicle along with his children to their school when the armed men opened fire at his car. The lawyer has reportedly died on the spot.

The slain lawyer was the secretary of the Sindh Bar Council, whereas, ARY News acquired CCTV footage of the incident.

The footage showed the armed men on two motorcycles while stopping Irfan Mehar’s vehicle. They opened fire on the lawyer in front of the students on another motorcycle who were passing through the road.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Police rushed to the scene and started an investigation into the incident.

Sindh High Court Bar Association president Haider Imam Rizvi condemned the killing of Irfan Mehar and said that the gruesome murder of the lawyer exhibited the rule of lawlessness in the metropolis.

He demanded the immediate arrest of the murderers.

Earlier in September, a 21-year-old man had lost his life in a gun attack on a car in Karachi near Met Department round-about at University Road.

Police had claimed that two armed men opened fire on Umair Butt’s car over resisting the dacoity, leaving him dead on the spot.

Four armed men on two motorcycles had tried to snatch the valuables from Umair Butt. After facing resistance from Butt, they had opened fire when an elderly citizen was sitting inside the car.

