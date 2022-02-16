AIG Karachi directs SHOs to ensure timely registration of FIRs

KARACHI: Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon has directed the station head officers (SHOs) to ensure timely registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) to address the grievances of the general public, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, AIG Memon in yet another important step has ordered all the SHOs to ensure implementation on registering FIRs free of cost whereas, strict action would be taken against those found defying orders.

Furthermore, citizens can register their cases at the police stations at any time they want and they have been urged to report the crime.

Additional IG further expressed, it has been reviewed that SHOs are not performing well whereas, further orders have been passed for taking action/crackdown against the organized gangs in the city.

Read more: Traffic challans: AIG Karachi introduces new restrictions for cops

AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon said SHOs who fail to perform and control crimes will be sent back to their homes.FIR

Earlier, AIG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon had imposed new restrictions on issuing traffic challans to violators.

During the first meeting after his appointment, the AIG Karachi had issued directives that only section officers would be entitled to issue traffic challans against the violators. “The sub-ordinate staff will no longer be allowed to issue traffic tickets,” he had said.

Comments