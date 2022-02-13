Traffic challans: AIG Karachi introduces new restrictions for cops

KARACHI: Newly appointed Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday imposed new restrictions on issuing traffic challans to violators besides also devising a strategy for tackling rising street crime incidents and drug-related cases, ARY NEWS reported.

During the first meeting after his appointment, the AIG Karachi issued directives that only section officers will be entitled to issue traffic challans against the violators. “The sub-ordinate staff will no longer be allowed to issue traffic tickets,” he said.

Further issuing orders for tackling rising street crime incidents, the AIG directed concerned officials to increase police patrolling besides also bringing an improvement in the probe of cases where the suspects have been apprehended.

AIG Ghulam Nabi Memon also directed the SSP AVLC to take effective measures against rising incidents of motorcycle theft and snatching.

The scrutiny process of policemen allegedly involved in criminal activities should be expedited and strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in such activities, he said.

It was also decided during the meeting to improve the skills of the crime scene unit.

