Ailing Nawaz Sharif spotted visiting factory in UK

LONDON: A video of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, visiting a factory in the UK has surfaced on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo has been in London since 2019 for medical treatment.

As per details, ailing Nawaz Sharif along with his sons and Ishaq Dar was spotted visiting a factory in Nelson, a town in the Borough of Pendle in Lancashire, UK.

Nelson is 255 miles away from London.

In the video, the former prime minister can be seen visiting different sections of the factory and getting a briefing from the staff.

Upon contact, the Sharif family said, Nawaz Sharif, visited the factory at the invitation of his friend and had lunch.

Sharif’s medical report

On Tuesday, a fresh medical report of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the report, a copy of which is available with ARY News, the PML-N supremo’s physician had advised him against travelling back to the country.

“During my recent evaluation, I found Mr. Sharif under a lot of stress, if he returns to Pakistan without undergoing a definitive treatment in London, the stress of living again in a solitary confinement, as well as the loss of a partner, can further compromise his cardiac status before definitive treatment can be rendered,” Dr Fayaz Shawl wrote in the report.

