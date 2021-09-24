Ailing Umer Sharif to fly to US in air ambulance on Sept 26

KARACHI: Ailing legendary comedian Umer Sharif will travel to the United States (US) through an air ambulance on September 27 for medical treatment.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted the air ambulance landing permission.

It will arrive at the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi from Germany at 11pm on September 26 and will depart for the US next morning, carrying Sharif.

The comedy veteran has already been granted US visa. The US consulate in Karachi exempted him from being physically present for an interview.

On Sept 16, the Sindh government sanctioned a grant of Rs40 million for medical treatment of the artist.