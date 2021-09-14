Sindh govt releases funds for Umer Sharif’s treatment abroad

KARACHI: Sindh government has released funds to be paid to celebrated Pakistani comedian Umer Sharif for his treatment abroad besides also making arrangements for his air travel, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the provincial finance department, the Sindh government has released funds of Rs40 million for the ailing comedian.



The government also arranged an air ambulance for Umer Sharif so that he could be transported abroad for his medical treatment.

Previously, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said the federal government has formed a medical board for the treatment of celebrated comedian Umer Sharif.

Fawad Chaudhry and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail today visited a local hospital in Karachi to inquire after the health of the legendary comedian.

Speaking to the media, the federal minister said that the Centre has formed a medical board and it will decide about what steps to taken for the best medical treatment of comedian and actor Sharif.

“It is on doctors what they decide and the government will make arrangements to provide all possible assistance to the veteran comedian,” the information minister said.

Fawad Chaudhry said he and Sindh governor had visited comedian Umer Sharif on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to inquire after his health.