Saturday, July 24, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Web Desk

In Pictures: Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are officially engaged!

test

Shahbaz Shigri may have proposed to Aima Baig earlier this year in March, but the couple officiated their engagement in a small ceremony on Friday.

The couple, who has been in a steady relationship since 2019 after meeting on the sets of a film starring Shahbaz, exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony on Friday among close friends and family.

engagement ceremony
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Aima Baig, who said yes to Shahbaz back in March and shared a picture of her ring on Instagram, strayed from the usual, choosing a stunning red saari with a contrasting green blouse and traditional gold jewels to accent the look.

Aima Baig
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Ceremony Clicks
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Shahbaz on the other hand cut a dapper look in a classic striped suit and a white formal shirt – fit for an engagement groom!

 

 

Shahbaz Shigri
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Aima and Shahbaz
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Newly Engaged Couple
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

The guest list included Aima’s industry bestie Hania Aamir, who turned up in a gorgeous organza saari herself.

Hania Amir
Photo: Instagram/pictroizzah

Hania and Aima
Photo: Instagram/weddingshadding

Also present were Ali Rehman Khan, the Jaswal brothers, singer Bilal Saeed, and Usman Mukhtar among others.

Ali Rehman Khan
Photo: Instagram/weddingshadding

Bilal Saeed

Here’s extending our heartiest congratulations to Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri on their engagement!

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.