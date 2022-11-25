‘Genius’ & ‘Superstar’: Are Aima Baig and Bohemia up for collab?

Are we finally getting the dream collaboration of Pakistani singer Aima Baig and Pakistani-American rapper Bohemia?

Something definitely seems to be cooking between the ‘Baazi’ singer and the award-winning rapper as the two were spotted together in Bahrain earlier in the day. Both musicians posted pictures of their meetup on their respective social media handles.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The clicks shared by Baig and Bohemia on the gram see the two taking a stroll while being engaged in some serious (might be creative) exchange of thoughts. The celebrities also showered praise on each other in their respective social media posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

“He is a Genius,” Baig wrote on the photo and video sharing social application while Bohemia hyped the former as a ‘superstar’.

Although there is no official word shared by either of the artists, fans have been sensing the debut collab between the two and expressed their excitement for the same in the comments section.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA (@iambohemia)

Pakistani-American rapper, Roger David who goes by the stage name Bohemia, is known for his vast discography and has proved his mettle with several chart-topping tracks and Punjabi raps in Bollywood.

Some of his top numbers include ‘Kali Denali’, ‘School Di Kitaab’, and ‘Kandyaari Dhol Geet’ among numerous others.

Also read: Aima Baig gives a humble reply to religious critic

On the other hand, our very own rockstar, Baig has superhit songs like ‘Baazi’, ‘Balma Bhagora’, ‘Aya Lariye’, ‘Na Cher Malangaan Nu’ and ‘Kalabaaz Dil’ to her credits.

Comments