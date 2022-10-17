Aima Baig gives a humble reply to religious critic

Singer Aima Baig has an appropriate response to an online critic questioning her religious beliefs.

Baig is currently in Makkah to perform Umrah with her family and shared a few glimpses of the holy pilgrimage on her social media. “So far my Rabi-ul-awal has been the most peaceful time of my life,” the ‘Do Bol’ singer wrote with the eight-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing application.

She added, “These are few of the highlights of what my days are like here lately, couple of days and some ‘must have’ things are left.”

“Till then, i’ll keep my phone charged and myself too. Will come back, w some more beautiful views from Mecca.”

A number of social users including her industry colleagues felicitated the celebrity for the pilgrimage and sent heartfelt wishes for her. However, there were a few online critics who questioned Baig for performing Umrah with tattoos on her body. The person noted that it is heartening to see her at the sacred place, but is confused about performing Umrah while being inked.

Baig took a moment to give a humble reply to the follower. She wrote, “Its ALLAH, who invites. A very simple answer. 🙏”

It is pertinent to mention that Baig was previously accused – by British model Taloulah Mair – of cheating former beau Shahbaz Shigri with Qes Ahmed. While Shigri remained tight-lipped about the matter, both Baig and Ahmed issued their public statements on the controversy.

To note, Baig announced break-up with her ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri last month, after being engaged for a year and a half.

