Aima Baig makes surprising revelations amid cheating controversy

Pakistan’s famed singer Aima Baig, who has recently been accused of cheating former fiance Shahbaz Shigri with ex-beau Qes Ahmed, has finally broken silence on the matter.

For those unversed, Aima Baig was accused of cheating Shigri with photographer Qes Ahmed by a British model Taloulah Mair, who claimed to have been in a relationship with Ahmed at that time.

ayo?! aima baig getting exposed 😳 WTF IS GOING ON???! pic.twitter.com/5P7ljjO1kC — ded (@CMPeshawar) September 19, 2022

Mair in her series of Instagram stories a day earlier alleged that she was cheated upon by Ahmed with Baig. Furthermore, she accused Ahmed of deceit and stated that he and Baig spent a holiday together in UAE, and the ‘Do Bol’ singer bought a plane ticket for the photographer for the same.

Baig, who has been tight-lipped about the matter previously, has now shared her part of the story and has also been joined by Ahmed, who levelled some surprising allegations on Mair, calling her a mentally unfit person. Baig turned to her stories on the photo and video sharing application, Wednesday, and wrote: “Bol liya aap sab nay? Karlia bully ya abhi bhi or thora rehta ha to wo bhi karlain. (Have you all done talking? Have you bullied me enough or still got some more left to do, go ahead and do it.)”

“Without even knowing the entire truth. Ab main thora sa kuch boloun (Can I say a little something now?” she further questioned.

Baig added, “Although I did left [sic] a very respectful statement to put an end to this whole situation. But some people wants to stay quiet bcz they know how many more ugly things would come out, not just about them, but about their families too. I still want to keep up with that respect that I gave to these people. In fact to this one person and family because ‘that is not how my upbringing is’.”

“I don’t and can’t make fun of people who are deceased or how they used their significant other and then acted as if they are the victim. People who know this person personally… have nothing to say about this matter since they knew the truth way before y’all got aware of it. And trust me they know why it happened.” “Whatever happened, I’ve been going through some major trauma, depression right now because people don’t know what actually happened.”

Moreover, hinting at the model who made cheating claims against her, the singer wrote, “And these extras who just want some followers and money…please give them that so they can move on with their lives.”

“I’m not someone who fire up the situation by only showing parts to the people that would help them play the victim card. I’m not even going to talk about some random extras in my story since they don’t have families they care about or even dignity to accept who they really are.”

In the following story, Baig also asked her followers to recommend some ‘good doctors’. She noted, “I need to send it to someone who badly needs it. Saath thoray say paisay bhi otherwise apkay sath bhi wohi hoga jo meray sath hua (send some money along as well otherwise what happened to me might happen to you as well) if you know you know.” In another story, Baig addressed the video of her conversation shared by Mair in her accusatory stories, “She knowingly bleep certain words and only posted half the video. Also, I was being told what to say on that videos over texts and even her boyfriend knows that.”

Hours before Baig, the other accused of the controversy, Ahmed also posted his statement on social media, where he mentioned, “I’ve been made aware that a woman from my past has been saying some out-of-order things about me. She’s accused me of stealing from her and is reaching out to people I know without context screenshots and false facts.” He further stated, “Earlier this year, she did a very similar thing where she reached out to my clients with the same story. She then demanded I pay her 10,000 Euros and after much frustration upon advice from my family, I decide to pay it in order to achieve peace.”

“This woman has not had a job ever. She’s lived off of sugar daddies for the last few years, even whilst we were together. She suffers from severe mental health issues, which is extremely sad.” “She’s been through a lot so it’s understandable, however, I can’t just sit and allow this nonsense to continue. She’s literally extorted me for 10,000 Euros, made extremely racist remarks, cheated on me throughout the relationship and is accusing me of doing exactly all of the above to her,” concluded Ahmed.

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig announced break up with ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri earlier this week. Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri exchanged rings in March 2021 and continuously made headlines with their romance and heavily cheesy Instagram odes to each other, before parting ways after a year and a half.

