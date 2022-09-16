We’re both doing fine: Aima Baig break-up with Shahbaz Shigri

Singer Aima Baig announced the end of her engagement with Shahbaz Shigri.

Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri exchanged rings in March 2021. They continuously made headlines with their romance and heavily cheesy Instagram odes to each other.

She announced their split in a now-deleted Instagram post. The singer said the two ended things on a good note.

“Yes, I will always respect this person for giving me a good time,” she wrote. “Sometimes, shit happens and happens for a reason.

“And to answer all your questions, yes we have parted ways. But we both are doing good and fine so don’t worry. I wanted to do it in the most respectful way and so I did.”

She added: “People can chose their ways of expressing their feelings, that defines who they are from the inside. That’s me, telling the truth to anyone wondering are they or are they not together? And the answer is nope. Me and Shahbaz are not together anymore.”

She asked people to not send “feeling sorry text” messages to her as they doing just fine.

