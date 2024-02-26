Aima Baig breaks silence on Shahbaz Shigri split

Singer Aima Baig opened up on her split from ex-fiance Shahbaz Shigri for the first time and the reason behind the decision.

In her recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Aima Baig spoke about her breakup with Shahbaz Shigri and revealed it was a mutual decision of both the celebrities involved.

“There were many hidden stories, happening behind the curtains, which people are not aware of, and I wouldn’t even want to disclose them, because there are people, both of our families involved, who I’m not sure would be comfortable [with me sharing],” she said, adding, “It was both of our decisions but it was mainly my decision to not do it right now, that’s what my decision was but I think that just flipped in the wrong way.”

When asked if both of them were ready while calling off their engagement, Baig added, “I don’t have any resentment, hatred, or grudge towards anybody. I personally think he was ready, I was just going with the flow because I really liked the person that I was with, and it was comforting.”

“I still respect the person even today, and we meet each other cordially,” she added.

“Maybe this public display [of our relationship] is what we were at mistake, we shared too much,” confessed the ‘Washmallay’ singer. “Everything was too public, and everyone cared too much about it, whereas, there were other heated issues in the world and in our country as well, still our breakup mattered a lot to people. Why?”

Baig continued to talk about the aftermath of their split and her being portrayed as a villain on social media. “One thing I haven’t forgotten to this day for which I still carry some resentment is that it was a mutual decision but only one person, one gender was singled out. When you don’t even know the story when you don’t know what was going on between two families or two persons… I put up one very respectful message which was received very strangely,” Baig expressed.

The singer also got honest about the suicidal thoughts and shared, “I am not going to lie, I was so adamant that I was going to give up my life. I was like, ‘I’ve lived enough, this is the end of my life and I don’t want to live anymore.'”

For the unversed, Baig and Shigri announced their split in September 2022, after being engaged for a year and a half.

