Aima Baig hints at her wedding plans

Prominent singer Aima Baig hinted at her wedding plans in a recent Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

On Friday, Aima Baig held an interactive Q&A session with her millions of followers on the social platform Instagram and answered everything from personal life to wedding plans and even professional endeavours, with all honesty and a touch of wit.

When asked about her first crush during the session, Baig replied, “I had only 2 crush in my entire life. First one was just lame cuz I was a kid and the second was just way outta my league back then…” She continued to divulge, “And then eventually I somehow ended up dating that person for a while. But listen to when they say ‘never meet your heroes’ lol.” Replying to another question regarding her marriage plans, Baig wrote, “Oh lord. Never,” while, she shared her thoughts regarding ‘love’ saying, “Save yourself while you can.”

Baig also mentioned that she has no sketch of an ideal life partner and she is very content with her singlehood.

Moreover, the ‘Do Bol’ crooner teased that she has several new projects lined up and she cannot wait to share more details regarding them. She added that her next album is coming out in a month or two.

For the unversed, Baig was previously engaged to actor-model Shahbaz Shigri. The ex-couple announced their split in September last year, after being engaged for a year and a half.

‘I am only looking for bad comments now…’: Aima Baig