Aima Baig copies Alia Bhatt’s dance sequence at recent wedding: Watch video

The latest dance videos of Pakistan’s prominent singer Aima Baig and friends at a recent wedding event are viral across social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As the wedding season peaks in Pakistan, our celebrities are also attending quite a few of them and prove to be total entertainers at parties, as the ‘Baazi’ singer, who recently set the dance floor on fire at a friend’s mehndi night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETrends.pk (@etrendsdotpk)

Several videos circulating across social media see Baig dancing her heart out on top trending songs including ‘Jalebi Baby’, ‘Gur Naal Ishq Mitha’, and ‘Billoo’ among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebs.Pakistan (@celebspakistan)

The viral performance videos of the celebrity were loved and appreciated by numerous social users, however, there was a group of keyboard warriors who drew comparisons between her dance and an earlier performance of Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt from her friend’s wedding, a couple of years ago.

See the performance of Bhatt below. Netizens accused Baig of replicating the dance sequence of the Bollywood actor for her performance.

Aima Baig is one of the celebrated performers of the new generation and has a number of superhit songs as well as awards to her credits. Some of her notable numbers include ‘Baazi’, ‘Balma Bhagora’, ‘Aya Lariye’, ‘Na Cher Malangaan Nu’ and ‘Kalabaaz Dil’ among several others.

Rabya Kulsoom and family sets dance floor on fire: Watch videos

Meanwhile, on the work front, she very recently released a cover ‘Pyar Hua Tha’, her hotly-anticipated rendition of Baloch singer Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

Comments