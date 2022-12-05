Aima Baig drops teaser of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’

Singer Aima Baig has dropped the teaser of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – her version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper ‘Kahani Suno’.

After teasing an announcement last week, Baig now has her fans all excited with the first look of her highly-anticipated version of already blockbuster ‘Kahani Suno 2.0’ by Baloch musician Kaifi Khalil.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The ‘Baazi’ singer dropped the brief teaser of her version titled ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ on her official Insta handle. “Just a teaser yet. Releasing the song pretty soon,” she announced in the caption. “Can’t wait for you guys to listen to it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

It should be mentioned here that Baig will also star in the music video of her rendition of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’, on the original composition of Khalil.

Also read: ‘Genius’ & ‘Superstar’: Are Aima Baig and Bohemia up for collab?

Earlier, Baig announced the cover by sharing the poster on the gram. The singer noted that she decided to come up with her cover after the beautiful melody of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’ – sung in a beautiful voice of Khalil – got stuck in her head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aima Baig (@aima_baig_official)

She also extended her gratitude to the original singer for letting her use his masterpiece. Baig wrote, “Thanks to this amazing artist Kaifi Khalil for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.”

Comments