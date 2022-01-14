According to sources, the singer has been given a 15-day deadline by the board to file a reply, failure to do so will result in legal action against her by FBR.

Aima Baig is one of the leading female singers in the country. In her career span of seven years, Baig has accredited several hits and garnered multiple local as well as international awards.

She announced her engagement with ‘Parey Hut Love’ actor Shahbaz Shigri in March last year.