Singer Aima Baig shares ‘biggest fan moment’

Singer Aima Baig shared a picture of her standing with a fan who had her face printed on a shirt and it is going viral.

The singer uploaded the viral picture on the photo and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

She wrote that it was one of the highlights of her career.

“To be honest, this was truly one of the highlights of my career,” she wrote. “Never have I ever thought even in my craziest imagination, that one-day people would be wearing my face on their shirts and shit.

The singer added: “Okay I’m gonna go cry now. Byeeeee 🥺🥺❤️❤️”

The social media post got millions of likes from its users. Many celebrities appreciated her gesture towards the fan.

The celebrity has quite the fan base on social media platforms where she shares pictures and clips for her fans.

She had a stellar 2021 as she became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist of Pakistan last year.

Singer Aima Baig has sung songs and soundtracks for superhit projects with the likes of Parey Hut Love, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Lahore Se Aagey, Do bol and Baaji.

Her hit melodies are Be Myself, Ve Mahiya, Na Cher Malangaan Nu, Mai Hoon Sitara, Sab Pakistani Milte Hein, Sao Banjara, Teriyaan, Aik Manzil, Te Quiero, Aik Qaum and Nane Hathon Me Qalam.

