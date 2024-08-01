Aima Baig is leaving Pakistan permanently?

Prominent singer Aima Baig sparked concerns among her fans after she announced on Thursday that she is leaving Pakistan and will miss her country.

Singer Aima Baig turned to her Instagram stories in the early hours of Thursday, to inform her millions of followers that she is travelling for Umrah, and hinted that she might not return to the country anytime soon.

“Bye-bye Pakistan – for a while. I’m gonna miss my country since I’m leaving for a certain period of time rather than just a week or two or month,” she shared with an upset face emoji.

“Wish I wasn’t leaving this unhappy but IK (I know) Allah will fix everything – even the mental stress and state we go through every day,” she added.

In the following posts, Baig noted that she ‘will miss’ Pakistan and that ‘even the clouds the crying’ because of her leaving the country.

However, in her follow-up videos later, the ‘Washmallay’ singer clarified that she is not moving out of the country forever, but is only travelling for a longer period of time than usual, for work purposes, and is upset because of that.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Baig announced that her next original single will be released on August 18.