Nehaal Naseem literally copied me from head to toe: Aima Baig

Singer Aima Baig believes that rising music sensation Nehaal Naseem has completely copied and impersonated her.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In her recent outing on actor-host Ahmad Ali Butt’s podcast ‘Excuse Me’, Aima Baig named the under and overrated music artists of Pakistan, when she spoke about the emerging singer Nehaal Naseem, and said that she has copied her from head to toe.

Speaking about overrated Pakistani singers, Baig said that female artists in the country are not over but underrated. Upon being asked to name, the ‘Khul Ke Khel’ singer replied, “There is Fabiha, Nirmala, and more, whose people don’t even know the names of.”

She continued, “But there is one girl I feel very proud of, that is Nehaal [Naseem]. I remember how she started and then she sounds exactly like me.”

“If I have to tell someone about one of my proudest moments, it’s this that I’ve also achieved this, because she literally, like totally copied me from head to toe,” Baig added.

When asked if it was a compliment, she stated, “It is an achievement for me that I inspired someone so much that they impersonated me.”

Pertinent to note here that Nehaal Naseem, 18, is currently sweeping acclaim for her viral song ‘Sadqay’, with Wajahat brothers Aashir and Nayel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehaal Naseem (@nehaalnaseem)

Aima Baig breaks silence on Shahbaz Shigri split