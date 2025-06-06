‘Our society has failed to raise boys’: Aima Baig reacts to TikToker Sana Yousaf’s tragic killing

Singer Aima Baig condemned Chitral’s teen TikToker Sana Yousaf’s harrowing murder, reflecting upon how society has failed to raise its boys into men who can respectfully accept a rejection from a woman.

For the unversed, social media celebrity Sana Yousaf, who had celebrated her 17th birthday recently, was gunned down by 22-year-old Umar Hayat alias Kaka, outside her residence in Islamabad, for repeatedly turning down his friendship offer. She sustained two bullets and succumbed to her injuries on the spot on Monday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Aima Baig reacted to the cold-blooded murder of Yousaf, which has sparked nationwide concern and condemnations. “Today, I find myself haunted by the story of Sana – a young, bright, innocent girl whose life was stolen from her in the most

brutal, casual way imaginable – on the very day she was meant to be celebrated: her birthday,” she began to write.

Baig continued, “I’ve followed her story closely. Painfully. And while I’m grateful to see people speaking up, using their voices and their platforms to demand justice, I can’t help but ask: How did we let this happen again?”

“The truth is, we’ve failed. We have failed as a society to raise our boys into men who understand the sanctity of a woman’s ‘no’. We have failed to teach empathy, respect, and emotional accountability,” she added. “And in doing so, we have enabled yet another tragedy – one that should never have been possible. Sana should be here today. Smiling. Celebrating. Dreaming. And the fact that she isn’t is a tragedy we should never accept as normal.”

“This is not just about justice. It’s about transformation. Because enough is enough,” Baig concluded.

