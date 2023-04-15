Aima Baig recalls being asked out on date by 72-year-old

Singer Aima Baig revealed that she was asked out on a date by a 72-year-old man.

The musician recalled the hilarious incident in a podcast. The musician said he asked her out on a breakfast date.

“I was asked for a date over a call and there was a 72-year-old dude who thought I lived in Ohio,” she said. “He offered me pineapple pancakes for breakfast.”

Aima Baig said the man insisted on going out with her to eat pancakes, which she hadn’t before.

She also revealed she worked at a call centre and sold cable connections in the United States to earn extra money at the age of 16.

It is pertinent to mention that Aima Baig is one of the most followed local celebrities in the country, boasting close to five million followers. She takes to the platform to share pictures and videos of herself for her admirers.

Earlier, she shared pictures of her Australia trip. It showed her in a matching black top, pants and shoes in Melbourne.

Aima Baig became Spotify’s most-streamed female artist in Pakistan for 2021. Moreover, She was thanked for her amazing work the following year by the music streaming portal.

