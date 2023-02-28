WATCH: Is Aima Baig single?

Famous singer Aima Baig confirmed her current relationship status following a much-public break-up last year.

The ‘Do Bol’ crooner was the latest guest on the PSL special show ‘The Fourth Umpire’ hosted by Fahad Mustafa. The celebrity participated in fun activities and gave some fiery answers in her outing.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In response to a question, if she is single or not, Baig confirmed, “I’m currently single.”

Speaking further about her personal life, the singer added, “The artists themselves are to be blamed for making their life so public on the social platforms.”

“I’ve learnt this thing to keep my personal life to myself.”

Baig also revealed that although she has regrets about her past mistakes, she is content with her life at the moment.

Moreover, the celebrity said that in any future relationship, she will only post about it on social media, after getting married.

At another point in the show, the singer also revealed her real age and disclosed that she’ll mark her 28th birthday next month.

In other news, Aima Baig is soon releasing her next music video ‘Washmallay’ with singer Sahir Ali Bagga.

Momal Sheikh gives interesting answer to question about Javed Sheikh

She revealed through her Instagram story that she wanted to make this song as a tribute to “the Baloch culture, their meethi (sweet) language, their beautiful traditional customs and to celebrate the rich culture of our largest province.”

Baig collaborated with her ‘Malang’ and ‘Baazi’ hitmaker, Bagga for ‘Washmallay’ while the music video is directed by Adnan Qazi.

Comments