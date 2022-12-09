Aima Baig releases her version of ‘Pyar Hua Tha’

Prolific singer Aima Baig released her version of Kaifi Khalil’s song “Pyar Hua Tha” and its music video is going viral.

Aima Baig shared the music video on the video-streaming social media application Instagram. It starts with her playing the guitar before singing the song.

It is pertinent to mention that the “Baazi” singer had fans excited when dropping the teaser of “Pyar Hua Tha” which is her version of Kaifi Khalil’s chart-topper “Kahani Suno 2.0“.

Earlier, Baig revealed that she decided to come up with her cover after the beautiful melody of “Pyar Hua Tha” got stuck in her head.

She also extended her gratitude to the original singer for letting her use his masterpiece.

Aima Baig wrote, “Thanks to this amazing artist Kaifi Khalil for letting me sing his composition, there’s no ambiguity that nobody can do justice to his melody, especially the way he presented it.”

