Aima Baig ties the knot

Singer Aima Baig has tied the knot with her ‘best friend’ and fashion tycoon, Zain Ahmed, she announced on Instagram.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday afternoon, Pakistani singer Aima Baig, 30, announced that she has married Zain Ahmed, also 30, CEO of leading streetwear brand Rastah, in a private ceremony in Canada.

With the first pictures of the couple, from the homely affair, Baig wrote on the social platform, “Married my best friend last night ALLHUMDULLILAH… still feels like a dream. It actually happened.” The ‘Kalabaaz Dil’ singer requested to keep her and her husband in prayers, as they begin their journey on this new chapter of life together.

For the close-knit ceremony, the fashionista opted for a white ensemble, adorned with gold embellishments by ace designer Hussain Rehar, and paired it with a green dupatta for the nikah. She kept the look rather simple otherwise, with minimal jewellery, dewy makeup and blown-out hair. The dapper groom twinned with his bride in a white sherwani.

“Will be uploading our solo pictures eventually, super overwhelmed for now but IA soon,” Baig concluded.

Also Read: Allison Williams secretly marries fellow actor Alexander Dreymon

Thousands of her followers, including the showbiz fraternity, liked Baig’s wedding pictures and swamped the comments section with heartfelt wishes for the new couple.