Allison Williams secretly marries fellow actor Alexander Dreymon

American actor Allison Williams has secretly married her longtime beau, German actor Alexander Dreymon, after six years of dating.

Days after actor Allison Williams, 37, referred to her longtime boyfriend Alexander Dreymon, 42, as her ‘husband’, a foreign-based celebrity magazine has now confirmed that the ‘Girls’ alum has married for the second time, after being in a relationship with her ‘Horizon Line’ co-star and father of her only son for almost six years and engaged for nearly three years.

Germany-born Dreymon is best known for playing Uhtred of Bebbanburg in the long-running British historical series ‘The Last Kingdom’.

Notably, Williams, who was previously married to American entrepreneur and Facebook executive Ricky Van Veen from 2015 to 2019, started dating Dreymon, whom she first met during the filming of their film ‘Horizon Line’, later the same year.

The celebrity couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, in November 2021, but did not disclose the news until the following April.

Later the same year, the couple went red carpet official, making a joint appearance at the premiere of her horror-comedy ‘M3GAN’, and later confirmed in an Instagram post that the two are engaged.

