Is HBO ready for a Girls revival? Allison Williams seems game

Allison Williams has shared her strong desire to reunite with the cast of Girls, the hit HBO series that made her a household name.

The 37-year-old actress, best known for playing Marnie Michaels, said she would “love” to be part of a Girls spin-off and hopes to bring the original cast back together.

Speaking to The Guardian, Allison Williams admitted she supports her former co-star Zosia Mamet’s idea of a spin-off series.

“I would love it,” she said. “I know that Zosia has been pushing for a spin-off, which I would voraciously consume and try to elbow my way into. I kind of want us all back together.”

Allison Williams reflected fondly on her time on the show, which ran for six seasons from 2012 to 2017. She said it was a special experience and an important part of her early acting career.

“It was so fun and it was the beginning of my career, so I didn’t have the perspective I have now on just how lucky we were, or to know how unusual a creative experience it was.”

Despite her love for the series, Allison Williams admitted she initially struggled with public perception, especially when viewers believed she was similar to her character, Marnie, who was often seen as self-centred and intense.

Allison Williams also addressed the criticism that surrounded Girls during its run, particularly regarding the show’s lack of diversity. While she acknowledges that some of the feedback was fair, she believes much of it was drowned out by negative and unfair commentary.

Allison went on to say that unfair comments, often laced with misogyny and fatphobia, made it harder for the valid criticism to be heard.

Although a Girls spin-off has not yet been confirmed, Allison Williams’ passion for the project and her appreciation of the original series make it clear she’s ready to return.