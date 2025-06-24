What Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to change in the Buffy revival

Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared exciting new details about her hopes for the upcoming Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, during a recent appearance at the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival.

The actress, best known for her iconic role as Buffy Summers, will not only return to the screen but is also stepping behind the scenes as an executive producer on the highly anticipated Hulu series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that she aims to balance the heart of the original show with fresh stories for a new generation.

She said that this reboot will be lighter than the last few seasons of the original. Sarah further stated that their main goal is to try to find a balance between new and old characters.

Her comments suggest a shift in tone, possibly appealing to fans who found the later seasons of the original series quite dark.

In a move that will surely excite longtime fans, Sarah Michelle Gellar also expressed her wish to bring back some beloved characters who had died in the original show.

Characters like Tara Maclay, Anya Jenkins, and Joyce Summers could potentially return in some form, giving the revival a chance to honour the original series’ emotional legacy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar made it clear that the show would stay true to its roots while still pushing the story forward.

She spoke about the revival’s themes too, saying the show would explore what it means to feel like an outsider in today’s world especially one shaped by social media.

The revival is being developed with the help of Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, who is directing the pilot.

Sarah Michelle Gellar credited Zhao’s passion for Buffy the Vampire Slayer as one of the main reasons she agreed to return.

The show will also star newcomer Ryan Kiera Armstrong as a new Slayer who will fight alongside Buffy.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is working closely with showrunners Lilla and Nora Zuckerman, who are helping shape the direction of the series.

All seasons of the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel are currently available to stream on Hulu. No official production date for the pilot of the reboot has been announced yet.