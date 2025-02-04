Buffy is back! Sarah Michelle Gellar returns for Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot

A brand-new era for Buffy the Vampire Slayer starring Sarah Michelle Gellar is on the horizon, as Hulu moves forward with a reboot of the iconic series.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, who originally played Buffy Summers, is set to return, but this time in a recurring role rather than as the main character. The new series will introduce a different slayer while keeping ties to the original show’s legacy.

Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao, a longtime fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will be directing the reboot.

The original show, which aired in 1997, followed Buffy Summers as she fought vampires and supernatural threats with the help of her watcher Rupert Giles (Anthony Stewart Head) and her loyal friends, including Willow Rosenberg (Alyson Hannigan) and Xander Harris (Nicholas Brendon).

Sarah Michelle Gellar was initially against the idea of reviving Buffy the Vampire Slayer, stating that the story had been wrapped up perfectly.

However, after witnessing the success of reboots like Sex and the City and Dexter, she reconsidered. Now, she is not only returning as Buffy but will also serve as an executive producer on the reboot.

Reports suggest that the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer series is close to securing a pilot order at Hulu. While Sarah Michelle Gellar will not be the central focus, her presence will ensure continuity with the original series.

Most of the original cast is expected to return in some capacity, but the spotlight will be on a new generation of slayers.

The reboot is being written by Poker Face writers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. Notably, Joss Whedon, the original creator of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, will not be involved in the project.

Whedon faced multiple allegations of toxic behavior on set, including claims made by Charisma Carpenter, who played Cordelia Chase.

Sarah Michelle Gellar had previously distanced herself from Whedon, stating that she didn’t want to be forever associated with his name, despite her pride in playing Buffy.