Aiman Khan has an advice for Jannat Mirza!

Actor Aiman Khan drops a piece of advice for Pakistan’s TikTok star Jannat Mirza, suggesting her ‘to wear less makeup’.

During her recent outing on a digital show, Pakistan’s leading drama actor, Aiman Khan was asked to advise fellow celebrities, and the ‘Baydardi‘ actor had quite a few words of wisdom for her industry mates.

One of the suggestions that the actor shared for TikTok queen Jannat Mirza grabbed attention from Netizens, and the clip in this Aiman asked TikToker to wear less makeup went viral on social media.

While voicing her suggestions in one of the segments of the show, Aiman encouraged Sajal Aly and Feroze Khan to socialize more, whereas, for Yasir Hussain, she asked him to do the contrary.

“You are the best”, Aiman Khan addressed Pakistani politician Sheikh Rasheed. Upon hearing the name of TikToker Jannat Mirza, “Jannat, makeup kam kiya karo“(Jannat, you should wear less makeup), ‘Zindaan’ actor responded in a flash.

The actor also requested singers Asim Azhar and Ali Zafar, ‘to do more concerts’ and ‘release songs more often’.

Aiman Khan is one of the top actors in Pakistan’s drama industry and has proved her strengths in many hit projects. She is one of the most followed celebrities as well on the photo and video sharing application Instagram, with over 9.8 mn followers on her official handle.

