Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt’s latest pictures go viral

The pictures of actor Aiman Khan and celebrity husband Muneeb Butt and daughter Amal in Dubai have gone viral across social media

The couple took to their respective picture and video-sharing platform to upload the pictures for the fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)



Their viral pictures got millions of views each. The netizens took to the comments to react to their images.

The celebrity couple frequently takes to their social media accounts for sharing pictures of family happenings, photoshoots and behind the screens of their projects.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Aiman Khan, who is the twin sister of actor Minal Khan, got married to fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. They were blessed with a baby girl Amal Muneeb.

She rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in Meri Beti. Her performances in Baydardi and Bay Qasoor was highly praised as well.

Her husband has been praised for his performance in stellar projects namely Koi Chaand Rakh, Bay Qasoor, Ghairat, Kaisa Hai Naseeban and Baddua as well.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!