In Pictures: Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tie the knot in a glittering ceremony

After a long and stellar courtship, Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram finally said qubool hai (I do!) and sealed the deal in a glittering event among friends and family.

The couple tied the knot in a star-studded albeit traditional nikkah and baraat ceremony and photos and videos from the event have already set social media ablaze!

Ahsan Mohsin Ikram entered the venue with much fanfare, with the groom also shaking a leg as he made a stylish entry in a black Ismail Farid suit that was an interesting mix of both eastern and western styles.

Minal, on the other hand, chose a heavy, yet delicately embellished, Annus Abrar ensemble in a unique and equally stunning shade of amaranth red for her big day. The dress glittered and gleamed under the lights, making for a striking visual.

Needless to say, the two lovebirds looked straight out of a fairytale on their big day!

The bride’s twin sister Aiman Khan, who also seemed to be the first to arrive at the venue with husband Muneeb Butt, looked like a vision in a nude-coloured jora with heavy embellishments. The look was tied together with an orange dupatta that took it up several notches, and stunning makeup to complete it!

She even twinned her look with her little daughter Amal and it is the sweetest thing we’ve seen!

The event was attended by some of the couple’s closest friends as well as Minal’s various costars and industry friends including Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Nida Yasir, Yasir Nawaz, Fahad Sheikh, Amna Ilyas, Areeba Habib, Ali Ansari, Mahi Baloch, etc.

New parents Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain were perhaps the most head-turning couple at the event next to Minal’s sister Aiman Khan and husband Muneeb Butt. Have a look!

Recently engaged couple Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari also made for an adorable couple at the wedding, with fans rooting for them to tie the knot next!