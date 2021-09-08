WATCH: Minal Khan’s video from her dholki goes viral

The wedding celebrations of actress Minal Khan with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are underway as a video of her dholki function made rounds on Instagram.

In the clip, we can see Minal is singing songs with her close ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Style Forward (@thestyleforward)

The engaged couple will tie the knot on September 10.

The couple had taken to Instagram on August 28 to share a picture of their wedding invite with fans and followers, much like they shared their engagement invites back in June.

Read More: Ahsan Mohsin Ikram gets vaccinated with Minal Khan for support

Ahsan also shared the invite with his own followers, excitedly announcing, “Alhamdulillah! We’re gettingggggg married!!” He went on to proclaim his love for Minal, tagging her to say, “I will love you forever and ever and ever and ever till my last breath.”

Minal and Ahsan, who went public with their romance in November of 2020, first shared news of their baat pakki in May with heartwarming pictures from the occasion. “Here is to forever. To the love of my life you’re the easiest yes I’ve ever said!” Minal Khan wrote, addressing her fiance.

Just a month later, in June, the couple sat down to officially exchange rings among close friends and family in a gorgeous albeit small engagement ceremony.