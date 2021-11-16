Aiman Khan’s latest pictures go viral

Actor Aiman Khan shared her latest pictures and they have gone viral on social media platforms.

The actor, who is the twin sister of celebrity Minal Khan, is seen posing for the camera at exotic locations. The pictures were posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Aiman Khan, rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in “Meri Beti”. Her performances in “Baydardi” and “Bay Qasoor” was highly praised as well.

Read More: KINZA HASHMI’S LATEST PICTURES, VIDEOS FROM SKARDU TRIP GO VIRAL

The actress is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She currently has at least 9.2 million followers on Instagram.

Aiman frequently shares pictures of her family on Instagram to keep the fans updated about their happenings.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!