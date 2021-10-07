Aiman Khan looks absolutely dashing in latest Instagram pictures

The beautiful Aiman Khan shared a series of pictures on the picture sharing social media application Instagram in which she looked absolutely stunning.

The netizens fell in love with the photos and the album has amassed 235,438 likes within 22 hours.

The Instagram users found Aiman Khan to be ravishing while some said that she was looking extremely dashing. There were emoji-based comments on the posts as well.

The Baydardi actress had tied the knot with fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. She gave birth to a girl Amal Muneeb.

Earlier, there were images of a baby was making rounds on social media after which netizens assumed that it was Aiman and Muneeb’s. Later, Minal Khan clarified it was not theirs and the pictures will be made public only when the family feels comfortable.

Aiman, the twin sister of fellow actress Minal Khan, rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in “Meri Beti”. Her performances in “Baydardi” and “Bay Qasoor” was highly praised as well.

The actress is one of the most followed celebrities on social media in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She currently has at least 9.2 million followers on Instagram.

Aiman frequently shares pictures of her family on Instagram to keep the fans updated about their happenings.

