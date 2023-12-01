Forever to go: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate five years of marriage

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in November 2018, celebrated five years of their marriage on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor shared a glimpse of the midnight celebration and cake-cutting with his wife, Aiman Khan, along with a heartfelt note.

He wrote, “Chains do not hold a marriage together. It is threads, hundreds of tiny threads, which sew people together Through the years. Happy 5th anniversary @aimankhan.official ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

The ‘Baydardi’ also turned to her account with a love-filled picture of the couple from the same celebration and penned, “Celebrating five years of love and forever to go ❤️🧿”

Thousands of their fans and entertainment fraternity liked the posts and extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple.

For the unversed, Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt got married in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018.

The star couple first became parents to a daughter Amal Muneeb in the following year, while their second daughter Miral Muneeb, was born in August this year, as confirmed by Khan’s twin sister Minal on social media.

