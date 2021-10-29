Aiman Khan & Muneeb Butt off to Turkey, pictures go viral

Actor Aiman Khan and her celebrity husband Muneeb Butt are off to Turkey to spend their holidays and their Instagram pictures have gone viral on social media.

They will be attending the upcoming International Pakistan Prestige Awards (IPPA) 2021 as well.

They posted pictures of them before and after boarding the flight on their Instagram account. Aiman Khan shared a picture of herself with the caption “Let’s Go”. In another picture, The Baydardi actor is seen fist-bumping her husband.

Muneeb Butt, who was highly praised for his performance in the ARY Digital serial Kaisa Hai Naseeban, posted a picture of himself with his wife.

“Istanbul calling,” the caption read.

He added that it is mandatory to take an airport picture.

Aiman Khan, who is the twin sister of actor Minal Khan, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Muneeb Butt back in November 2018. She gave birth to a girl Amal Muneeb.

Aiman Khan rose to stardom with her outstanding performance in “Meri Beti”. Her performances in “Baydardi” and “Bay Qasoor” was highly praised as well.

Earlier this year, they went to Hunza for a family outing and left their fans and followers enthralled with their pictures and updates of their trip.

