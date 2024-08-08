Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt reveal daughter’s face on first birthday

Celebrity couple Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt revealed their younger daughter Miral’s face on her first birthday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

After dropping hints in their recent vlog, that the proud parents might reveal the face of their younger daughter – a carbon copy of Muneeb Butt – on her first birthday, he and his wife Aiman Khan introduced their second girl Miral Muneeb to the world on Wednesday, as the power couple celebrated the first birthday of the star kid, in a grand bash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“Miral turns one ♥️ Thank you for showering so much love to our kids,” wrote the doting mommy on the social site Instagram, with a fresh family photo of four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiman Muneeb (@aimankhan.official)

Millions of social users, including the entertainment fraternity, reacted to the viral photos and videos from the birthday party with likes and heartwarming wishes for the celebrity kid.

While a number of them agreed that she has similar looks to the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor, others were of the opinion that Miral resembles her elder sister Amal.

Also Read: Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt celebrate five years of marriage

It is pertinent to mention that Aiman Khan and Muneeb Butt, who tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in November 2018, were blessed with their second daughter Miral Muneeb last year, on August 7, as confirmed by the former’s twin sister Minal Khan on social media.

The star couple is also parents to elder daughter Amal Muneeb, 5.