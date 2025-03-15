Aiman Khan reveals her comeback plans

Former actor Aiman Khan, who had quit acting after marriage, breaks her silence on the comeback plans.

During her recent outing on a private TV channel’s Ramadan transmission, Aiman Khan, who had quit showbiz six years ago, to prioritize her marital life, revealed if she is planning an acting comeback anytime soon.

“Let’s see, very soon,” she hinted.

Khan continued to share, “Yes, I have plans, but at the same time, I’ve occupied myself with so much, with my family, kids, and business. However, if there is any brief commitment, why not, I’ll definitely try to take it.”

When asked if she misses being on screen and in front of the camera, the ‘Meri Beti’ actor replied, “No, I don’t really miss out because I have an actor at home [her husband – Muneeb Butt]. Also, it never felt that I was not on TV. Even now, when I meet anyone, they give me so much love and my dramas are still airing on repeat.”

“But yes, it gives me so much pleasure to know that my fans want to see me and always ask this same question, so I will definitely try to come back for them,” she maintained.

For the unversed, Aiman Khan, who started her career as a child actor and went on to become one of the most loved and sought-after female stars of Pakistan showbiz, bid farewell to the drama industry, after tying the knot with fellow actor Muneeb Butt in 2018.

Notably, the couple shares two daughters, Amal and Miral.

